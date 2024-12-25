Yuva Kabaddi Series: Division 2 matches deliver high scoring encounters on Day 2

Coimbatore, Dec 25 The second day of the 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Division 2 at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education, delivered high-scoring encounters, with several standout individual performances.

The day began with Chandigarh Chargers edging out Delhi Dhurandhars in a closely contested game, winning 48-41. The first half ended in a tie, but the Chargers gained momentum late in the match to secure victory.

Dinesh and Bablu Singh led the Chargers with impressive Super 10s. For Delhi, Shubham Bhidhuri and Arpit Nagar starred with 14 raid points each, but the team faltered under pressure in the final moments.

The second game of the day was again a high-scoring one. Vizag Victors, playing their first game of the league, defeated Panchala Pride 53-41. Gali Lakshma Reddy came off the bench to secure a Super 10, while Kalturi Manohar impressed with a High 5 for Vizag.

Ankit Singh shone for Panchala with eight tackle points and two raid points, while Rahul Kumar delivered a stellar performance off the bench with 18 raid points and two tackle points, but it wasn't enough to avoid defeat.

The third game saw the Sindh Sonics put on a commanding display to defeat the Hyderabad Hurricanes 56-39. Kuldeep Kumar starred with 18 raid points, supported by Balraj Singh with 13 raid points, while Manav Sharma contributed a High 5 for the Sonics. For Hyderabad, Jakkula Rajashekar managed a Super 10, but a lack of support from his teammates led to their downfall.

The final match of the day was a one-sided affair, with the Hampi Heroes dominating Chola Veerans to secure a 43-19 victory. Someshwara Darshan led the charge with 16 raid points, while Darshan R excelled in defense with eight tackle points for the Heroes.

Iyyappan Veerapandian was the lone warrior for Chola Veerans, scoring eight raid points, but the lack of support from his teammates resulted in a heavy defeat.

