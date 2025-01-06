Yuva Kabaddi Series: Palani Tuskers extend winning streak; Murthal Magnets struggle

Coimbatore, Jan 6 Kurukshetra Warriors, Karpagam Raiders, Chennai Tamizhans, and Palani Tuskers won their respective matches in the 11th Yuva Kabaddi Series - Division 1 played at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education here on Monday. The event continued with a mix of thrilling and dominant matches on Monday. The Palani Tuskers extended their unbeaten run, while the Murthal Magnets and Jaipur Thunders suffered their fourth consecutive losses.

The day’s action began with the Kurukshetra Warriors cruising to a commanding 47-26 victory over the Jaipur Thunders. Ankit Dahiya led the charge for the Warriors with 14 raid points, while Deepanshu Khatri’s stellar defensive effort earned him seven tackle points. For Jaipur, Nakul Saini put up a valiant effort with nine points, but a lack of support sealed their fourth straight loss.

In the second match, the Karpagam Raiders edged past the Aravalli Arrows in a nail-biting 33-31 victory. Gajenthiramoorthi Murugesan once again delivered a standout performance, scoring nine raid points and three tackle points with solid team support. For the Arrows, Anuj Yadav and Vishnu Sharma impressed in raiding, but a lacklustre defensive performance cost them the match.

The third game saw the Chennai Tamizhans hand the Murthal Magnets a crushing 37-18 defeat, extending the Magnets' winless streak to four games. Stanly Packiaraj shone for Chennai with a Super 10, while Purushothaman Palanivelu secured a High 5. For the Magnets, Sahil Chhoker managed four tackle points, but the team struggled to support him.

The final encounter of the day featured a thrilling clash between the unbeaten Palani Tuskers and the spirited Sonipat Spartans, with the Tuskers eking out a 33-31 victory. Deepak Sankar was exceptional in defense, securing seven tackle points, while Vishva Asalavan contributed with seven raid points and a tackle point. Despite Naveen Sharma’s High 5 and support from Rahul Ahri, the Spartans fell short due to limited contributions from their raiders.

