Yuva Kabaddi Series: Vasco Vipers beat Himalayan Tahrs to win Division 3, qualify for Grand Finale

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), Dec 21 Vasco Vipers defeated the undefeated Himalayan Tahrs in a nail-biting final of the 11th edition of the Yuva Kabaddi Series and became the first team to qualify for the Grand Finale as Division 3 stage of the event concluded in dramatic fashion at the Karpagam Academy of Higher Education here on Saturday. Vasco Vipers, following their incredible victory in the Division 3 Final, become the first team to qualify for the Grand Finale.

The Yuva Kabaddi Series has established a clear pathway for teams to qualify for the Grand Finale, set to take place in January-February 2025. This marquee event will feature 12 teams.

The qualification structure ensures inclusivity, with at least one team from Division 3, a minimum of two teams from Division 2, and at least three teams from Division 1 earning their spots in the Grand Finale. The remaining spots will be determined in the upcoming Division 2 and Division 1 stages, with teams battling it out for a chance to compete for the coveted title.

The day began with the last league match of Division 3, where the Vasco Vipers delivered a resounding 62-38 win over the Ranchi Rangers. The Vipers, who had already secured a spot in the final, used the game as a warm-up. Laxman Gowda and Bhargav were in scintillating form, both securing Super 10s, while Abhishek came off the bench to contribute 13 raid points and two tackle points.

For the Rangers, substitutes Bittu Kumar, with 15 raid points, and Monu Kumar, with five tackle points, put up a fight, but the rest of the team faltered, leaving them to end their campaign on a disappointing note.

The much-anticipated Division 3 Final between the Himalayan Tahrs and Vasco Vipers lived up to its billing. The Himalayan Tahrs, unbeaten throughout the league stage, came into the final as favourites, but the Vipers had other plans. The match began with both teams trading leads. With 10 minutes left on the clock, the Tahrs appeared poised for victory, leading and on the verge of inflicting another all-out on the Vipers.

However, the Vipers' defense rose to the occasion, pulling off four Super Tackles in the final moments to turn the tide in their favour. Prince starred for the Vipers with a Super 10, while Sachin dominated defensively, registering a High 5. For the Tahrs, Mayank Saini was their standout performer, earning seven raid points and one tackle point, but a lack of support from his teammates ultimately cost them the match. The Vipers' spirited comeback secured them a 34-30 win and the Division 3 title, ending the Tahrs' unbeaten streak most dramatically.

With Division 3 now concluded, the Yuva Kabaddi Series will move on to Division 2, which kicks off on Monday (December 23).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor