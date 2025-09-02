Yuva Telangana C'ship: Bhadradi Braves and Jogulamba Lions qualify for final

Hyderabad, Sep 2 The Yuva Telangana Championship 2025, feeder into the Telugu Kabaddi League, continued on Tuesday at the LB Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, where Bhadradi Braves and Jogulamba Lions booked their spots in the final after winning both their matches on Day 4 of the Super 4 stage.

The day began with Bhadradi Braves defeating Yadadri Yoddhas 34-27. Kethavath Hanumanthu led the charge with a Super 10, while Banavath Saidulu impressed in defense with seven tackle points. For the Yoddhas, Manchala Sainath top-scored with eight points, but it was not enough.

In the second game, Jogulamba Lions overcame Basara Vidyuts 44-39 in a thrilling contest. The match was evenly balanced until the final five minutes, when the Lions inflicted a decisive all out. G Raju continued his outstanding run with 22 points, supported by Baswapuram Shivanand’s High 5 in defense. For the Vidyuts, Thelgu Shivakrishna collected 16 raid points, but lacked support.

The third encounter saw Braves register back-to-back wins, beating Basara Vidyuts 37-32. Vidyuts dominated the first half, but the Braves produced a strong comeback in the second to seal victory. Hanumanthu once again starred with 11 raid points, while Vidyuts’ Kunta Sushank picked up a Super 10, but it went in vain.

The final match of the day was another close contest as Jogulamba Lions edged Yadadri Yoddhas 42-39. G Raju was impressive again with 19 points, receiving timely support from his teammates. For the Yoddhas, Ramavath Ganesh came off the bench to score a Super 10, but they fell short, crashing out of the competition.

With two wins each, Bhadradi Braves and Jogulamba Lions have set up a mouthwatering clash in the final of the Yuva Telangana Championship 2025.

