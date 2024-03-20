Yuvan Nandal and Hitesh Chauhan enter ATP rankings

Chandigarh, March 20 Yuvan Nandal and Hitesh Chauhan earned their first ATP ranking points to enter the prestigious senior rankings, after they won their respective first round matches at the ongoing 15K ITF World Tour, being held at the CLTA Complex.

Yuvan defeated higher ranked Adil Kalyanpur 7-5, 6-3 in straight sets to progress to the second round for his first ever ATP points. On the other hand, Hitesh got the better of Shanker Heisnam 6-2, 3-6, 7-5 in an exciting encounter.

Former India junior No 1 Yuvan will now face sixth seed Siddharth Vishwakarma in the second round while Hitesh awaits the challenge of either top seed Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan or 12th ranked Indian Manish Sureshkumar in the second round.

Yuvan had participated in all the four junior Grand Slams in the 2023 season and is one of the best upcoming talents of the country. Hitesh had recently won the bronze medal in the Khelo India Youth Games held at Tamil Nadu.

Yuvan and Hitesh train at Roundglass Tennis Academy under the supervision of Technical Director of the Academy and renowned coach, Aditya Sachdeva.

Speaking on the milestone in his wards budding career, Aditya said, “Both Yuvan and Hitesh have been performing well in the junior circuit for some time and they have shown tremendous improvement. It is a great achievement to enter the ATP rankings and we hope that they continue their progression but the road ahead will be tough as the competition is very high”.

