Yuvraj, and Raina shower praise on Team India after T20 World Cup victory

Bridgetown, (Barbados), June 30 The entire nation heaved a sigh of relief as team India ended the 11-year-long trophy drought in ICC tournaments by beating South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 here on Saturday.

India as a nation stood up to applaud Rohit & Co for a brilliant job done as they defeated South Africa in a hard-fought thriller. Following the victory, 2007 and 2011 World Cup winner, Yuvraj Singh congratulated the team on a job well done.

"You did it, boys! @hardikpandya7 you're a hero! @Jaspritbumrah93 what an over to bring India back into the game! Extremely ecstatic for @ImRo45, great captaincy under pressure! @imVkohli #Rahul Dravid and the whole team well played @akshar2026 @IamShivamDube koi reh to nahi gaya! Oh @surya_14kumar what a catch under pressure," read the congratulatory message by Yuvraj Singh on X

India won the maiden T20 World Cup in 2007 and came very close to replicating the feat on several occasions but did not manage to cross the line until Saturday.

The man who scored India’s first century in the T20 World Cup, Suresh Raina also congratulated the team on a memorable triumph.

"The wait of 17 years is finally over! India wins the T20 World Cup! What a moment for our nation! Proud of the boys for their incredible performances on the field today. Every player gave their all, and it paid off in the best way possible. What a historic victory! @BCCI," read the tweet by Suresh Raina on X.

Off-spinner R Ashwin said "Chak de India" while 2011 World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir had only one word to describe the team, "Champions".

"Yeh mera India. We are the Champions. So proud of you guys," wrote Harbhajan Singh on X.

