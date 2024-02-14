Yuvraj Singh joins New York Strikers as captain for Legends Cricket Trophy season 2

February 14 Former India star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh joined New York as the captain and icon player for the upcoming Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2.

Yuvraj's addition enriches the squad with a depth of expertise, skill, and leadership, fortifying New York Superstar Strikers' readiness to lead in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The announcement of Yuvraj's leadership role has elevated the excitement surrounding New York Superstar Strikers' participation in the Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2, igniting enthusiasm among fans and cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

With a skilled roster comprising Babar Azam, Rashid Khan, Keiron Pollard Imam Ul Haq, Naseem Shah, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asif Ali, and Mohammad Amir, New York Strikers not only emerge as formidable contenders but also demonstrate the team's dedication to ongoing improvement and triumph.

Tam owner Sagar Khanna expressing his enthusiasm about Yuvraj joining the team, shares, "We are thrilled to have Yuvraj Singh on board as our captain and icon player. His unparalleled talent and proven leadership will undoubtedly elevate the performance of the team."

He further emphasising on the team's mission, shared: "Our mission with New York Superstar Strikers is to become the most formidable team ever, both in gameplay and skill. With Yuvraj Singh leading the charge and the talented lineup we've assembled, we are prepared to make this vision a reality"

In adherence to the innovative rules of the Legends Cricket Trophy Season 2, New York Superstar Strikers are gearing up to adapt their strategies to the unique LCT90BALLS format. With guidelines mandating 5 bowlers, each permitted to bowl 3 overs, and a strategic twist allowing the bowling captain to select one bowler for 4 overs by the 60th ball, New York Strikers are prepared to showcase their tactical prowess on the field.

