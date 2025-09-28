Yuvraj Singh lauds Sheetal Devi for bagging gold medal in World Para Archery Championship

New Delhi [India], September 28 : Indian legendary cricketer Yuvraj Singh hailed 18-year-old Indian armless archery wonder, Sheetal Devi, who made history by bagging the gold medal in the women's individual compound archery category at the ongoing World Para Archery Championship on Saturday.

Sheetal defeated Turkiye's world number one Oznur Cure Girdi by 146-143 in the gold medal clash.

Yuvraj Singh, in an X post, wrote, "Many congratulations, Sheetal, on inspiring a nation and showing the world that nothing is stronger than an unbreakable spirit! Born without arms and told that archery was impossible, 18-year-old Sheetal Devi trained through pain and doubt to master her craft. Today, she stands as India's first woman Para World Archery Champion, showing that courage and belief can break every barrier. Her story is a living reminder that no dream is too distant and no obstacle too great when you refuse to give up."

This is her third medal at the Championships, having earlier won the mixed team bronze with Toman Kumar and beating Great Britain's pair of Jodie Grinham and Nathan MacQueen 152-149.

In the compound women's open team event, Sheetal and Sarita secured the silver medal after losing to Turkey in the gold medal clash.

Coming to her individual final, it was a tense match. Sheetal's consistency and composure turned out to be the difference. The first end was tied 29-all, but Sheetal fired three tens in the second end, to take an early lead of 30-27.

The third end was also tied at 29-all, and Sheetal experienced a lapse towards the end, scoring 28 points, and Girdi shot 29, but Sheetal still had the overall lead by 116-114. With three perfect arrow hits to score 30, Sheetal secured her maiden gold medal.

In the semifinal, this star archer from Jammu and Kashmir, who also won the Paralympics bronze medal last year in the mixed team category, produced a flawless display to secure a 145-140 win over Great Britain's Jodie Grinham to reach the final.

The title clash marked Sheetal's redemption, as back in the 2023 World Championships, it was Girdi who had edged out Sheetal by 140-138 for gold, but this time, Sheetal took home the top prize.

