Zara moves to top-10 at Queen Sirikit Cup golf

Miyazaki [Japan], May 15 : Mannat Brar had the best second round among the three Indians at the 45th Queen Sirikit Cup, but Zara Anand continued to the best placed after two rounds of competition, as per a release from Queen Sirikit Cup.

Mannat, who reached the semi-final of the R&A Girl's Amateur event last year, shot 2-under 70 while Zara (73-71) shot 1-under 71. Zara moved from T-12 to T-10, while Mannat (77-70) rose from T-25 to T-15. The third player, Heena Kang (76-76) is T-28.

The Indians, as a team, are lying fifth, two places up from the first round.

Oh Soo-min and Jung Min-seo sprang to the fore as Korea cruised to the top of the leaderboard at the half-way stage.

Oh, the defending individual champion and the tournament's top-ranked player, followed her opening 69 with a sparkling five-under-par 67 on the Tom Watson Golf Course at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort.

Also taking advantage of the ideal scoring conditions was Jung, who improved on her first-round 74 by eight strokes, matching China's Zhou Shiyuan for the best round of the day.

In the event in which the best two daily scores from each of the 13 three-player teams are counted, Korea posted a formidable second-round aggregate of 11-under 133.

With a 36-hole total of 16-under 272, the Koreans will take a six-stroke lead from overnight pace-setters Japan into Thursday's penultimate round.

