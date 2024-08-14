Zeeshan Ali resigns as India's Davis Cup coach, ends 11-year stint

Mumbai, Aug 14 Former India star Zeeshan Ali has stepped down as coach of the Indian David Cup team, ending his 11-year stint, according to a senior official of the All-India Tennis Association (AITA). "Yes he has sent in his resignation," the AITA official told IANS.

According to information, Zeeshan has informed the AITA that he would not like to continue in his post as he feels he has achieved all there is to achieve in the Davis Cup and it is time to step down.

Zeeshan was appointed as coach of the Indian Davis Cup team in 2013 ahead of India's clash with South Korea in New Delhi.

India will next play Sweden in the Davis Cup World Group I round from September 14 to 15 at The Royal Tennis Hall in Stockholm, Sweden.

Zeeshan's last assignment in the Davis Cup was the World Group Play-offs clash with Pakistan in Islamabad which India won 4-0.

Before taking up coaching, Zeeshan was a top player for the country, having won the national championship on multiple occasions.

In the Davis Cup as a player, Zeeshan has played seven ties in all after making his first appearance in 1989. He had a win/loss record of 3/10 in the prestigious team tennis tournament.

