Zim Afro T10 second season to begin on September 21

Harare, July 11 Zimbabwe Cricket announced that the second edition of the Zim Afro T10 tournament will commence on September 21, with the final scheduled for September 29 in Harare.

The dates for the player draft and the fixtures will be announced soon, Zimbabwe Cricket said.

The T10 tournament, which is the first of its kind in Africa, will see all the games being played at the iconic Harare Sports Club, much like the inaugural season. In the first year, Zim Afro T10 rewrote the history books as it became the first tournament to be played under floodlights at Harare Sports Club.

Speaking ahead of the second edition, Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said: “We are delighted to be opening our doors again for the Zim Afro T10 tournament.

"The first season was nothing short of a festival and a celebration of the sport for us, and we expect more of that this year as well. The high standards of cricket in the T10 league have definitely helped us in our white-ball game and I am sure it will continue to make a big, positive impact on our ecosystem," he added.

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman, said “We can’t wait for the second chapter of the cricketing extravaganza in Zimbabwe to kick off. After a fabulous inaugural season, we have a duty to ensure that the cricket on display is of the highest quality, so that the fans get their due and the cricketing family of the country also benefits from the Zim Afro T10. We are delighted to be back and we promise to entertain and impress everyone in Zimbabwe, and light up the evenings at the Harare Sports Club.”

