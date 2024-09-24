Zim Afro T10: 'We'll use this as opportunity for growth', says NYS Lagos Strikers coach Chaminda Vaas on team's challenges

Harare, Sep 24 After the commanding double victory triumph at Zim Afro T10 debut campaign, the NYS Lagos Strikers fell short of performing well against Cape Town Samp Army in their third match. To add to the decisive strategy that will shape the formation in the upcoming games, head coach Chaminda Vaas said his side will use the challenges as "an opportunity for growth".

In the Zim Afro T10, the Cape Town Samp Army created a new record with an outstanding 10-over total of 151/4 against NYS Lagos., which they failed in the run chase and fell 22 runs short.

"We made a few mistakes on the field. But other than that, the boys really did well on the batting line. Wicket was really good, so when the opposition came in, we thought chasing 150 would be easy. But few crucial wickets fell despite’s Thisara and Avishka’s best efforts of bringing the game back," Vass reflected.

Talking about if conditions have to do anything with the challenges, Vaas explained, “The playing conditions were indeed challenging, especially playing in the night. But you can’t have excuses for being a professional cricketer. However, when you compare with first two games, we did really well. It's important to adapt to varying conditions, and while we faced obstacles, we will use this as an opportunity for growth."

Speaking about the matches ahead, the NYS Lagos head coach said, "Looking ahead, we have four more games to play, and I am confident that the team will regroup and come back stronger."

"Each match is a new opportunity, and we will assess the conditions carefully to formulate a solid strategy. I believe in the team's potential and know they are ready to perform at their best in the upcoming matches," he concluded.

