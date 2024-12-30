Zim vs Afg: Records tumble as high-scoring first Test ends in stalemate

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Dec 30 Several records tumbled in the first Test between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, which ended in a high-scoring stalemate at the Queens Sports Club here on Monday. Both teams posted massive first innings scores, which left them not much to do in the second innings as the match ended in a draw.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, centuries by Sean Williams (154), skipper Craig Ervine (104), and Brian Bennett (110 not out) took Zimbabwe to their highest-ever total of 586 in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test.

The bowlers did not have much to offer in what was a game dominated purely by the batters. Afghanistan’s AM Ghazanfar was the leading wicket-taker in the first innings with three to his name, combined with two wickets each by Naveed Zadran, Zia-ur-Rehman, and Zahir Khan, which saw Zimbabwe post a big total, which they perhaps thought was enough to register a victory.

However, Rahmat Shah etched his name into record books with a brilliant knock of 234, coupled with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi’s 246 as the duo registered the two highest scores in Afghanistan's brief history in the longest format. The duo stitched a partnership of 364, the nation's highest partnership in the format, and alongside Afsar Zazai’s valiant 113-run registered the nation's highest-ever score of 699 to mount a solid 113-run lead. Bennett became the youngest to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in a men's Test match with figures of 5-95.

With rain disrupting play on Day 4 and 5, a draw seemed certain but a dramatic collapse by the Zimbabwe top order saw the game turn on its head. The hosts were comfortably on their way to a draw, with a 73-run opening stand between Joylord Gumbie and Ben Curran but were reduced to 88-4 in a span of five overs. Skipper Williams and Ervine once again came to the side’s rescue and solidified the draw with an unbeaten 54-run stand.

“I think he (Rahmat Shah) was fantastic. He did really well. He had some good shots. A good partnership between me and him. That's what should we do. And the team requirement is also the same as ours. Because, as a senior, you have to take responsibility. I think I give credit to Rahmat Shah. The way he played. He is the best on our team and hopefully, he will carry on the same way and do his best for the country in the future as well,” said the player of the match Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Brief score:

Zimbabwe 586 & 142/4 in 34 overs (Ben Curran 44, Sean Williams 35 not out; Zahir Khan 2-43) drew with Afghanistan 699 all out in 197 overs (Hashmatullah Shahidi 246, Rahmat Shah 234; Afsar Zazai 113; Brian Bennett 5-95, Sean Williams 2-145)

