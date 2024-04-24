Zimbabwe name 15-member squad for five-match T20I series against Bangladesh

Harare, April 24 Zimbabwe Cricket on Wednesday announced a 15-member national squad for their tour of Bangladesh for a five-match T20I series scheduled to start on May 3.

Captained by Sikandar Raza, the squad includes one uncapped player, Johnathan Campbell, the son of former Zimbabwe captain Alistair Campbell while Tadiwanashe Marumani and Faraz Akram have been recalled after missing the T20Is in Sri Lanka, which Zimbabwe lost 1-2.

The 26-year-old all-arounder who bowls legspin was a member of the developing squad that took home the gold medal from the 13th African Games in March 2024. With a strike rate of 126.37, he scored 115 runs in four innings, but he didn't get the chance to bowl much. However, in two overs, he did manage to take one wicket.

The rest of the selected players were part of the squad for Zimbabwe’s last T20I series away to Sri Lanka in January. They include the veterans Craig Ervine and Sean Williams, pacer Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani as well as the young guns Clive Madande and Brian Bennett.

With ZC yet to appoint a new head coach, Stuart Matsikenyeri will be in charge of Zimbabwe against Bangladesh. The two sides will play the first three T20Is in Chattogram on May 3, 5 and 7 before concluding the series in Dhaka with matches on May 10 and 12.

Zimbabwe squad:

Raza Sikandar (captain), Akram Faraz, Bennett Brian, Burl Ryan, Campbell Johnathan, Ervine Craig, Gumbie Joylord, Jongwe Luke, Madande Clive, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Muzarabani Blessing, Ndlovu Ainsley, Ngarava Richard, Williams Sean.

