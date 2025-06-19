Zimbabwe name squad two-Test series against world champions South Africa

Harare, June 19 Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has named a 16-man squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against newly crowned ICC World Test Champions South Africa, set to get underway next week at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The first Test will be played from June 28 to July 2, followed by the second from July 6 to 10, promising a thrilling fortnight of high-quality red-ball cricket on home soil.

Zimbabwe will be led by captain Craig Ervine as the hosts aim to build on the positives from their recent tour of England, where they featured in a landmark one-off Test at Trent Bridge. Richard Ngarava (lower back injury) and Ben Curran (finger fracture) are unavailable due to injury, while Victor Nyauchi has been left out for tactical reasons.

Uncapped paceman Kundai Matigimu earns his maiden Test call-up while Prince Masvaure and Takudzwanashe Kaitano return to bolster the top order. Leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa has also been recalled. The pace attack is further strengthened by the return of Trevor Gwandu, who has recovered from the groin injury that ended his England tour prematurely.

All eyes will be on fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani, who leads the attack with renewed confidence after recently becoming the joint-fastest Zimbabwean to reach 50 Test wickets and joining IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In the middle-order, experienced campaigner Sean Williams brings stability while rising star Brian Bennett, who smashed Zimbabwe’s fastest Test century at Trent Bridge, will be keen to continue his sparkling form against the Proteas.

With South Africa arriving in high spirits after their World Test Championship triumph over Australia at Lord’s, Zimbabwe will be eager to rise to the occasion in front of their passionate home fans in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe squad: Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Kundai Matigimu, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.

