Zimbabwe name three uncapped players for Pakistan ODIs; Ervine, Williams, Gumbie omitted from T20I squad

Harare, Nov 18 Zimbabwe have named three uncapped players - Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa and Tinotenda Maposa - for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan.

Craig Ervine will captain the ODI squad, bolstered by experienced campaigners Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams, as well as key pace bowlers Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava.

The white-ball series will kick off with three ODIs on November 24, 26 and 28, followed by as many T20Is scheduled for December 1, 3 and 5.

David Mutendera, Zimbabwe’s Convener of Selectors, expressed confidence in the balance of experience and fresh talent within the ODI squad.

“The series against Pakistan is an important platform for Zimbabwe, and we believe the ODI squad we have selected is well-rounded,” he said.

“The presence of seasoned players like Craig, Sikandar and Sean provides stability, while young players like Clive Madande, Brian Bennett, Dion Myers and the uncapped trio bring energy and the potential for game-changing moments.”

For the T20I series, Zimbabwe have retained the squad that achieved historic success at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 sub-regional qualifier in Kenya last month.

Led by captain Sikandar Raza, the squad’s impressive chemistry and momentum are expected to serve them well against Pakistan. Notably, Ervine, Williams and Joylord Gumbie have been omitted from the T20I roster.

“We felt it was essential to maintain the same T20I squad that excelled in Kenya,” Mutendera explained. “This continuity allows the team to build on the cohesion and confidence that drove their outstanding performance.”

Reflecting on the significance of the series, Mutendera said: “Facing a high-calibre side like Pakistan is a tremendous opportunity for us to gauge our progress and showcase Zimbabwe’s potential on the international stage. We are confident that both our ODI and T20I squads will be competitive.”

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Craig Ervine (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

Zimbabwe T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava.

