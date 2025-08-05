Zverev ends Popyrin's Toronto title defence to enter SF

Toronto, Aug 5 Top seed Alexander Zverev ended Alexei Popyrin's title defence at the Canadian Open with a 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3 victory and sailed into the semifinals.

Now into his 75th tour-level semi-final, Zverev joins Novak Djokovic (196) among the only two active men to reach that mark.

Both men had minibreak leads and set points, but a generous netcord handed the opening frame to Popyrin. Zverev secured the first break of the match on his way to a 3-0 lead in the second and led the rest of the way. The defending champion did break back in the second but was broken to send the match to a decider, where Zverev again took a 3-0 lead which he did not relinquish.

Zverev won 82 per cent of his first-serve points and claimed 16 of his last 17 points on serve. He closed out the match in style with a drop-volley winner and now awaits Karen Khachanov or Alex Michelsen in the semifinal.

Elsewhere, Karen Khachanov battled back in the second set and took down Alex Michelsen 6-4, 7-6 to reach the semifinals.

