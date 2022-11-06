1 killed, 2 missing in landslide in Afghanistan

Kabul, Nov 6 One person died and two others went missing following a landslide in Afghanistan's Maimai district.

The incident took place in the Waro area on Saturday evening killing one person on the spot and injuring another, Xinhua news agency reported quoting provincial director for Information and Culture Qari Maazudin Ahmadi as saying on Sunday.

Two more villagers went missing following the landslide in the mountainous area, the official said.

