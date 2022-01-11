1 killed, 30 injured in Sudan's street protests

Khartoum, Jan 11 Sudanese police have confirmed that one protester was killed and 30 others were injured during mass demonstrations in Khartoum and other major cities demanding a return to civilian rule in the country.

A total of 22 policemen were injured during the demonstrations on Sunday and the police used "minimum legal force" in dealing with the protesters, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the demonstrations, 86 protesters were arrested and legal procedures have been taken against them, the police said on Monday.

However, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD), a non-governmental organisation, claimed that two protesters were killed and 68 others injured.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets on Sunday to demand civilian rule despite efforts by parties concerned to bring a political solution to the crisis in the North African country

On January 8, the UN launched an intra-Sudanese political process to end the crisis.

Volker Perthes, the UN envoy for Sudan, said in a statement that the political process would seek a "sustainable path forward towards democracy and peace" in the country.

It was not immediately clear when the discussions might begin.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis with regular mass protests after the general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a coup on October 25, 2021 and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

