1 killed, 5 injured due to electrocution in J&K’s Poonch

Published: August 24, 2023

Jammu, Aug 24 One person was killed and five others were injured when they came into contact with a live electric transmission wire on Thursday in J&K’s Poonch district.

Officials said that one person was killed and 5 others injured on Thursday when they came into contact with a live transmission wire in Alapir village of Poonch district.

“The incident happened when some people were working in a graveyard in the village,” officials said.

A case has been registered in the incident and further investigation started, officials added.

