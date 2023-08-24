1 killed, 5 injured due to electrocution in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu, Aug 24 One person was killed and five others were injured when they came into contact with a live electric transmission wire on Thursday in J&K’s Poonch district.

“The incident happened when some people were working in a graveyard in the village,” officials said.

A case has been registered in the incident and further investigation started, officials added.

