10 killed after boat capsizes in Malaysian waters

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 15 At least 10 people died after a boat reportedly carrying undocumented migrants capsized off Malaysia's Johor state, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said on Wednesday.

According to the statement released by Johor MMEA director First Maritime Admiral, Nurul Hizam Zakaria, some 60 individuals, including several children, were believed to be on the vessel, with 21 having been rescued, at least 10 dead, and 29 being unaccounted for, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The boat sank in rough sea conditions at around 4.30 a.m. (2030 GMT Tuesday)," he said, adding that several naval and aerial assets have been deployed to search for survivors.

