"1000-1500 people including children stuck in flood-affected area in Delhi, spoke to DM to provide boats", Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi [India], July 12 : Amid the increased water level in the Yamuna River, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said that 1000-1500 people including children are stuck in the flood-affected area near Mayur Vihar Phase 1.

Talking to the reporters Gambhir said, "1000-1500 people including children are stuck in the flood-affected area near Mayur Vihar Phase 1. I have spoken to the District Magistrate (DM) to provide a boat to rescue them."

Hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gambhir said that he should be questioned on how much money has his government spent on city infrastructure.

"The people of Delhi are our responsibility. Delhi CM should be questioned on how much money his government has spent on city infrastructure. This is not the time for doing politics," he said.

Earlier, informing that the water level of the Yamuna River has reached 207.71 metres which is the highest ever, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reduce the flow of water entering from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana in the national capital.

In a bid to ensure the safety of the public, Delhi Police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in flood-prone areas of the national capital as preventive measures.

Prohibitory orders have been enforced as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident during the monsoon season.

A senior Delhi police official said that the measure has been put into place fearing a chaotic situation during the relocation of people affected due to the flood in Delhi.

"Going with the present situation, two police stations located in flood-prone areas in North East Delhi have been ordered to shift to higher floors and other police stations in the vicinity have been instructed to be on alert as Yamuna River has breached the danger level and the water level continues to rise," the official said.

The official added that police coordinate with other local bodies to deal with any untoward situation. All police stations have been put on alert as evacuation from flood-affected areas.

"The imposition of prohibitory orders is to deal with the situation in case of evacuation and distribution of relief items," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor