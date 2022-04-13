11 booked under PSA in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, April 13 Eleven persons allegedly involved in unlawful and subversive activities were booked under the Public Safety Act(PSA) on Wednesday in J&K's Bandipora district.

Police sources said 11 people involved in unlawful and subversive activities in Bandipora district were slapped with PSA and subsequently shifted to different jails.

Those booked include some separatist leaders like Abdul Samad Malla alias Inquilabi, Kaiser Ahmad Parray and others.

"After they were booked under the PSA, these 11 persons were shifted to different jails", the sources said.

PSA is a harsh law under which a person can be booked for two years without any judicial intervention. Such detentions can only be challenged in the high court.

Introduced in 1978, the act was meant to deal with timber smuggling. Over the years, the law has been used against anti-national and subversive elements.

