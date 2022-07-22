1,134 Indians in Nepal jails, says Govt

New Delhi, July 22 There are a total of 1,134 Indian prisoners, including undertrials, in Nepal jails, the Parliament was told on Friday.

Minister of State of External Affairs V. Muraleedharan told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that the government attaches the highest priority to the safety, security and well-being of Ind in foreign countries, including those in the foreign jails.

Indian missions/posts abroad remain vigilant and closely monitor the incidents of Indian nationals being put in jail in foreign countries for violation/alleged violation of local laws.

"As soon as the information about the detention/arrest of an Indian national is received by Embassy of India in Nepal, it immediately gets in touch with the concerned local authorities to get consular access to the detained/arrested Indian national to ascertain the facts of the case, confirm his Indian nationality, and ensure his welfare. Apart from extending them all possible consular assistance, legal assistance to imprisoned Ind is being provided by the Embassy in deserving cases on a means tested basis.

"Cases are also raised with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal for taking up the matter with concerned authorities of Government of Nepal. The issue of repatriation of Indian nationals in Nepalese prisons is regularly pursued by Embassy with the local authorities concerned," he said.

