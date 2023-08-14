12 members of sand mafia arrested in Bihar

Patna, Aug 14 Twelve members of sand mafia were arrested in a joint operation by Bihar police and mining department in Patna on Monday.

Police said that the accused were active in Bihta and Maner range of Patna district.

The accused were digging sand in the Sone River for the last three months despite ban being imposed in the region.

Meanwhile, during the raid, three earth mover machines and around one dozen boats were set on fire.

The local police said that earth mover machines and boats were set on fire by mafias.

