13 out of Kerala's 310 Congress delegates fail to vote in presidential poll

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17 A total of 13 Congress delegates in Kerala failed to turn up to vote to elect their new president on Monday and these included nine who were unwell, and two who are aboard

Party legislator Eldhose Kunnapilly, who is presently on the run after a rape case, was one of the absentees, while Suresh Elavayoor was unable to reach on time.

Former state unit president V.M.Sudheeran and Karakulam Krishna Pillai are both out of the country.

Among those who did not turn up due to ill-health included former Union Minister Vayalar Ravi.

Three - Aryadan Mohammed, Prathapa Varma Thampan and Punalur Madhu - whose name figured in the voters list have passed away and it included

The ballot boxes was later sealed and the poll observers will carry it later in the day to the AICC headquarters in Delhi and will be opened on Wednesday for the counting of votes to decide if the winner will 'official' candidate Malikarjuna Kharge or local boy Shashi Tharoor.

