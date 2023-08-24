13 rescued, four serious as wall of under construction building collapses in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 24 A total of 13 persons were rescued after the basement wall of an under construction building collapsed in Delhi, a fire department official said, adding that four persons are said to be in critical condition.

Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg said that a call regarding house collapse at Okhla Phase-II was received at 4:55 p.m.

“A total of three fire tenders were rushed to the site and all 13 individuals were taken out. Out of 13, four were seriously injured and shifted to hospital,” said Garg.

As per initial probe, the basement wall of under construction building collapsed,

More details are awaited.

