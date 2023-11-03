130 Hamas terrorists killed in ground battles: IDF

Tel Aviv, Nov 3 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement on Thursday said that it killed 130 Hamas terrorists since the ground battles started in Gaza.

The IDF said that it has also destroyed several terror structures in the Gaza Strip since October 27.

The IDF is taking on Hamas by air, sea, and ground, the statement added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor