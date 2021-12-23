1,327 job offers for IIT-Madras students in 2021-22

Chennai, Dec 23 The students of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM), one of the oldest IITs in the country, had got 310 higher placement offers in 2021 as compared to 2020, said a senior official.

The number of campus placement offers from corporates to students for the academic year 2021-22 stands at 1,327 as compared to 1,017 during the previous year, Prof. C.S. Shankar Ram, Advisor (Placement), IIT-Madras told .

According to him, companies involved in core engineering and technology, software, information technology, research and development, analytics and consulting had made the placement offers.

Academic course wise 394 B.Tech. students got the offers followed by dual degree programmes (315), M.Tech (223), M.A. (11), M.Sc (3), M.S.(105) and Ph.D (15).

Ram declined to share the names of the companies domestic and international- that made the offers. He also declined to share the pay package range offered by the hiring companies saying that it will be released later.

Interestingly, students of other IITs like IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Ropar, IIT-Kharagpur have got mega pay offers from domestic and international companies.

