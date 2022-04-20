14 CRPF companies deployed in Delhi in wake of Jahangirpuri violence

New Delhi, April 20 A total of 14 companies of the Central Reserve Police Force have been deployed in Delhi in wake of Jahangirpuri violence, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the officials, these companies - comprising six of the Rapid Action Force, six of the general duty branch and two Mahila companies - have been attached with Delhi Police to assist them in maintaining the law and order situation and the Delhi Police has deployed them, as per their need.

They said that the companies are sent to the local authorities on their request for assisting them to deal with law and order situations.

Apart from the CRPF, the three companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have also been attached to Delhi Police after the violent incident occurred on April 16.A

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has been investigating the Jahangirpuri case and so far it has arrested 23 accused including the alleged main conspirator Ansar and apprehended two juveniles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor