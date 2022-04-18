1,905 freedom fighters get pension in TN

Chennai, April 18 A total of 1,905 persons freedom fighters and their descendants are drawing pension in Tamil Nadu, the government said.

According to the Policy Note of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, there are 1,905 persons freedom fighters and their descendents in Tamil Nadu who are drawing State Pension under various schemes.

The government said there are 89 freedom fighters who are drawing a pension of Rs 18,000 per month and Rs 500 as medical allowance in the state.

The number of dependents of freedom fighters receiving a family pension of Rs 9,000 per month and Rs 500 medical allowance is 872.

The others, who are getting the freedom fighter's pension, are: 90 descendants of Sivagangai Marudhu Pandiar Brothers (Pension Rs 9,000 per month); three descendants of Veerapandia Kattabomman (Pension Rs 9,000 per month); 52 descendants of Former Mannar Muthuramalinga Vijaya Raghunatha Sethupathy (Pension Rs 9,000 per month); one descendant of Sekkizhutha Chemmal V.O. Chidambaranar (Pension Rs 8,500 per month); 278 Central Freedom Fighters receiving State pension (Pension Rs 500 per month and Medical Allowance Rs 500) and 520 Central Freedom Fighters Families receiving State pension (Pension Rs 500 per month and Medical Allowance Rs 500).

State Pension of Rs 500 per month from the State funds is paid to those who receive Central Freedom Fighters Pension /Central Family Pension, the government said.

For the year 2022-2023, a total sum of Rs 15.60 crore has been provided by the state government for the purpose of various freedom fighters pension schemes.

