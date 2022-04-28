1984 riots: Ex-Congress leader Sajjan Kumar gets bail in murder case

New Delhi, April 28 A Special CBI court here has granted bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, in connection with the killing of a father and son duo by a violent mob allegedly led by him during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

However, the former lawmaker will remain in jail as he was convicted in another riots case in 2018 and currently undergoing life imprisonment.

In the 29-page order, Judge M.K. Nagapal said the bail application filed by Sajjan Kumar is allowed. He is admitted to bail in this case on furnishing of a personal bond in the sum of Rs 1,00,000 with two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of this court, read the order dated April 27.

On December 7, the same court had announced charges against Kumar in the case. He was charged with rioting, murder, and dacoity under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the double murder.

As per the case, Jaswant Singh and his son Tarun Deep Singh, residents of Raj Nagar in west Delhi killed by an unruly mob consisting of several thousand persons allegedly led by Sajjan Kumar during the anti-Sikh riots that took place in Delhi and various other parts of the country following the murder of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

During the hearing, his counsel argued that the accused is aged around 76 years and is suffering from various age-related ailments and in August, 2021, he had even remained hospitalised in Safdarjung Hospital for around 21 days. It is argued that he is a former member of Parliament and was elected as such thrice with huge margins and he is also a permanent resident of Delhi, having deep roots in society and he commands great respect, love and affection.

On the other hand, the prosecution highlighted grounds of gravity of alleged offences and severity of punishment prescribed therefor; reasonable apprehensions of extension of threats or influencing of witnesses by the accused and tampering of evidence by him being an influential person.

After the detailed hearing, the court allowed him bail on certain conditions including surrendering of passport and not leaving the country without prior permission of the court.It was also directed that he shall not threaten or influence the witnesses of this case and shall not even make an attempt to do so in any manner whatsoever and he shall not tamper with the evidence of this case and shall not even make an attempt to do so.

