2 mega food parks in Guj to boost state's food industry

Gandhinagar, Aug 12 Gujarat's food industry is set to expand with the operation of two mega food parks in the state, according to the Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel.

In his response to a query raised by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani, the minister said that one park located in Surat is already operational, while another in Mehsana is under development.

The information was revealed during the monsoon session of Parliament, where details about the funding were also shared.

Of the Rs 100 crore sanctioned for both parks (Rs 50 crore each), Rs 82.67 crore has already been disbursed.

Across India, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries has approved a total of 41 Mega Food Parks (MFPs) in various states and union territories, with Gujarat receiving approval for two of these parks.

The investment in each MFP project is anticipated to be around Rs 250 crore.

Furthermore, the minister's reply provided insights into the progress in other states, such as Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

Out of the five MFPs approved in these regions, three are currently in operation, with a combined investment of Rs 339.10 crore already made.

