2.0 magnitude quake hits near N.Korea's nuclear test site
By IANS | Published: November 21, 2022 05:33 AM 2022-11-21T05:33:02+5:30 2022-11-21T06:05:08+5:30
Seoul, Nov 21 A 2.0 magnitude natural earthquake has struck near North Korea's nuclear test site, the latest ...
Seoul, Nov 21 A 2.0 magnitude natural earthquake has struck near North Korea's nuclear test site, the latest in a series of natural earthquakes to hit the region in recent months, South Korea's state weather agency said.
The minor earthquake occurred about 38 kilometers north-northwest of Kilju, North Hamgyong Province, at around 3:21 p.m., Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The epicenter was at a latitude of 41.29 degrees north and a longitude of 129.22 degrees east at a depth of 11 km, the KMA said, adding that the quake occurred naturally.
Six minor natural quakes hit near Kilju, where the North's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site is located, in February and March.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app