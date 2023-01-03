20-year-old Delhi girl's death triggers verbal battle between AAP, LG

Full-blown battle of words erupted between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena over the death of a 20-year-old girl, who was killed after being hit by a car in Khanjawala are of the national capital and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road.

The five accused, who were in the car were arrested.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and other party leaders claimed it was a case of rape and murder. AAP leaders urged the central government to sack LG VK Saxena and also accused the Delhi Police of covering up the matter.

On Saurabh Bharadwaj's statement, Raj Niwas sources said, "Yes LG alongwith NGT Chairman was inspecting the Najafgarh Drain- an abject failure of the AAP government. On December 31, when the world was holidaying... and not only December 31, LG has been out on the roads every day in the discharge of his duties."

"Even in the present instance, LG has proactively been at the helm since the evening of January 1, when it came to light. Saurabh Bharadwaj should first think and ask himself what LG is doing is far better than going on an incommunicado holiday for 8 days that his Boss and AAP Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal did? what LG is doing is far more responsible than making a two-line self-serving political statement, that the CM of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal did today, at a Bus launch function?" added Raj Niwas sources.

A 20-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels, the police informed on Sunday. The police said that the condition of the girl after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

The body of the girl was sent to the SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, where she was declared brought dead.

Delhi LG VK Saxena said he was shocked at the "monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators"."My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into," tweeted Delhi LG.

"Even as every possible support/help and beyond, to the family of the victim will be ensured, I appeal to all to not resort to opportunistic scavenging. Let us together work towards a more responsible and sensitive society," he added.

The post-mortem of the deceased in the Kanjhawala death case in Delhi was completed, informed Delhi Police on Monday.

Meanwhile, the blood samples of all the five accused in the Kanjhawala death case in the national capital were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory Division for examination to determine if they had consumed alcohol, sources said on Monday.

Delhi's Rohini Court on Monday granted three days of police remand to interrogate five accused Manoj Mittal, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan and Mithun in the Kanjhawala death case.The accused were produced in a closed courtroom amid tight security.

