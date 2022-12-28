2022 marked increase in pollution, Yamuna remained filthy: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Dec 28 BJP MP from North East Delhi and former state unit President, Manoj Tiwari has expressed concern over increasing pollution and deteriorating condition of the environment in the national capital.

Attacking the Arvind Kejriwal government, he alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party was unable to check the pollution in the capital and failed to discharge its duty of cleaning the Yamuna.

He blamed Kejriwal for the river's deteriorating condition.

Tiwari claimed that the people living in the capital would not be burdened with the extreme pollution if the AAP government spent money on containing it, instead of spending money on their publicity.

He alleged that 2022 was the most polluted year in the last four years and the condition of the Yamuna was worse than before.

He accused Kejriwal of not taking any effective step towards the betterment of Delhi and only playing the blame game along with engaging in petty politics.

He said that 15,000 buses were needed for Delhi's population of more than 2 crore, but the Delhi government could not do much on that front, and most of the existing vehicles had become useless and are lying in the scrapyard.

Tiwari added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal of 300 electric buses to Delhi, under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) Phase-II scheme, but Kejriwal could not add a single unit/

The BJP MP further said that while the public transport system was getting worse, the Delhi government was seen engaging in a smear campaign on the issue of stubble burning.

