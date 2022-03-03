21.79% voter turnout till 11 am in 6th phase of UP polls

New Delhi, March 3 A voter turnout of 21.79 per cent was registered till 11 a.m. on Thursday in the ongoing sixth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

The ECI also said that the 21.79 per cent voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as the data from some polling stations takes time.

As per the ECI report, Ambedkar Nagar registered 23.15 per cent, Balia 21.85 per cent, Balrampur 18.81 per cent, Basti 23.31 per cent, Deoria 19.64 per cent, Gorakhpur 21.73 percent, Kushinagar 23.23 per cent, Maharajganj 21.22 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 20.74 per cent and Siddharthnagar recorded 23.48 per cent.

The Siddharthnagar constituency has recorded the highest number of turnout (approximate trend) of 23.48 per cent till 11 a.m. while the Balrampur constituency has recorded the lowest with 18.81 per cent.

The sixth phase of polling in 57 constituencies, spread over 10 districts, is underway.

Over 2.14 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase of Assembly elections in the state. A total of 676 candidates are in the fray in this phase.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor