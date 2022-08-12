24 Pakistani Hindus get Indian citizenship

Rajkot, Aug 12 Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Friday handed over citizenship certificates to 24 Pakistani Hindus who were living in India on long-term visa in Rajkot and had applied for Indian citizenship.

Addressing all 24 individuals, Sanghavi said: "I welcome you all as brothers and sisters of this big country... hope like all of us here, you too will join the development motto, and we promise you all that we will extend support to you all for your growth and progress."

Describing it as the happiest moment of her life, Kesarbhai Sankalchand, a 22-year-old Pakistani Hindu after receiving Indian citizenship, said: "Now I will be able to complete my graduation and fulfill our dreams in my country India."

