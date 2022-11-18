26 BJP leaders address 56 public rallies in Guj in a single day

Ahmedabad, Nov 18 The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday launched an aggressive campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections, with 56 public meetings addressed by 26 national leaders, including party national President J.P. Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Addressing a gathering in Abdasa constituency in Kutch district, Chouhan said: "The BJP has not left single stone unturned in the development of Kutch... Narmada water has reached in all corners of the district, because of which people of Kutch are always with BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Seeking to warn people about AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said: "He is good at giving false promises and misleading, only Narendra Modi can deliver the promises. If Modi is there everything is possible."

Terming Kejriwal, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as "trees that can't give fruits", Chouhan attacked Gandhi's statement on Veer Savarkar and claimed that India will never forgive him. "Congress knows only to talk and praise Jawaharlal Nehru, who had the least respect for other freedom fighters like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Shyamji Krishna Verma and others," he claimed.

Nadda, addressing a public gathering in Ankleshwar, said: "Only the BJP and Narendra Modi can give development... all other political parties believe only in vote bank politics. Only under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the country has witnessed development, as he believed in inclusive growth. The development work that the Gujarat and the Central government has done so far in the state, no other government has done in our country."

