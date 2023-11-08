3 buses set on fire in Dhaka on Wednesday night, Home Minister condemns BNP 'reign of terror'

Dhaka, Nov 8 BNP activists set fire to a passenger bus in front of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) gate at Jigatla here while two buses were set on fire in Tatibazar and Banani areas of the capital on Wednesday night on the first day of the 48-hour blockade being enforced by the opposition party and its ally Jamaat-e-Islami.

Meanwhile, a person who started the fire at Jigatla has been arrested from the spot, officials said.

On getting information, two fire engines rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, a fire service official added.

In the other incidents, a minibus was set on fire in front of Kakoli Police camp in Banani and a bus of Akash Paribahan at the Tatibazar intersection, Fire Service and Civil Defence control room duty officerRafi Al Faruk told IANS, adding fire service units reached the spot to control the fire.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamalasked law enforcement agencies to resist the destructive activities of the BNP-Jamaat during the ongoing blockade.

"The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has created a reign of terror to make Bangladesh a failed state.

"The BNP is not an opposition party.... Jatiya Party is an opposition party in the Parliament. BNP is now a political party isolated from the country's people," he said at a programme at Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) at Gulshan.

