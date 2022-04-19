3 cops suspended in Odisha for submitting fake fuel bills

Bhubaneswar, April 19 Three constables working in the motor vehicle section in Sambalpur district of Odisha have been suspended for allegedly submitting fake fuel bills to the government, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the three constables have been attached to the motor vehicle sanction of Sambalpur district to look after vehicles hired for panchayat election duty. They have allegedly submitted fake bills claiming more than the actual travelled distance.

"It seems that they have submitted the bills without verifying those properly. We have found discrepancies in distance travelled and fuel bills submitted. So, we have suspended them," said Battula Gangadhar, SP, Sambalpur.

"We will conduct an inquiry to find out whether they have done it intentionally or not," he said.

The panchayat election was held in the state in five phases in February.

