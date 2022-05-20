3 injured as blast hits Afghanistan's northern Mazar-I-Sharif city
May 20, 2022
Mazar-I-Sharif (Afghanistan), May 20 At least three people sustained injuries due to a blast that rocked Mazar-i-Sharif city, the capital of northern Balkh province, an official said.
On condition of anonymity, the official on Thursday added that the victims are "civilian employees" of 209 Al-Fath Corps of the national army, and all the injured persons had been taken to a military hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Asif Waziri said the blast targeted a mini-bus of civilian employees of the corps in the morning rush hour.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility.
