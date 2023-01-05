3 more MLAs quit Meghalaya Assembly, party, likely to join NPP

Shillong, Jan 5 Weeks before the announcement of Assembly elections, shifting of loyalty of MLAs continued in Meghalaya with three more legislators of local parties on Thursday quitting the Assembly, and their parties

All three - Hamlet Dohling (Mylliem), Samlin Malngiang (Sohiong), and Jason Sawkmie (Umsning) - are likely to join the ruling National People's Party (NPP) soon.

While Dohling and Sawkmie belonged to the People's Democratic Front, Malngiang belonged to the Hill State People's Democratic Party.

In another development, NPP MLA from Phulbari, S.G Esmatur Mominin, along with former MLA Robinus Syngkon, joined the Trinamool Congress during a joining-cum-poll campaign launch ceremony of the party here on Thursday.

Syngkon is also a sitting member of the District Council in Jaintia Hills. Mominin on Wednesday resigned from the house.

So far, eleven Meghalaya MLAs since December last year have resigned from the house and their respective parties and joined different parties.

On December 14, Independent MLA Samuel Sangma and three resigned legislators - Benedict Marak and Ferlin C.A. Sangma of the NPP and H.M. Shangpliang of the Trinamool - joined the BJP in New Delhi in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP spokesman Sambit Patra.

On December 19 and 29, three suspended Congress MLAs Ampareen Lyngdoh (East Shillong), Mohendro Rapsang (West Shillong), and Kimfa Sidney Marbaniang (Rambrai Jyrngam) respectively also resigned and joined the NPP.

Two remaining suspended Congress legislators Mayralborn Syiem (Nongpoh) and P.T. Sawkmie (Mawlai) are also likely to soon quit the Assembly and join the United Democratic Party (UDP), a member of the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government.

The Congress had earlier suspended five party MLAs for their closeness with the NPP leadership, specially Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

Meghalaya, along with Nagaland and Tripura, are slated to go for polls in February.

