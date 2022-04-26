3 mortar rounds hit military base near Baghdad

Baghdad, April 26 Three mortar rounds hit a military base near Baghdad, causing property damage, an Iraqi military source said.

Three mortar rounds hit the Camp Taji, some 20 km north of Baghdad, which houses Iraqi army forces and military training centres, the source told Xinhua news agency.

Iraqi security forces intensified their security measures and launched a search campaign in the surrounding area looking for the attackers, the source said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the base.

The Taji military base with its airbase was housing American troops after the US-led invasion in 2003, but the foreign forces handed over the base to Iraqi forces in August 2020.

On December 29, 2021, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi confirmed the end of the US-led coalition forces' combat mission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor