3 Palestinians killed in West Bank after being shot by Israeli soldiers

Ramallah/Jerusalem, March 13 Three Palestin were killed in the exchange of fire with Israeli soldiers near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, Palestinian medics and Israeli sources said.

Three Palestinian gunmen were shot dead after they opened fire at an Israeli Army team near Nablus, according to separate statements by the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israeli Army on Sunday.

A fourth Palestinian militant was arrested after he surrendered and handed himself over to the team, added the sources.

An Israeli military spokesperson said that no injuries were reported among the Israeli soldiers, adding that three M-16 rifles, a handgun and magazines used by the assailants were confiscated from the militants, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed organisation affiliated with the ruling Fatah party, announced in a statement the men were members of the organisation.

