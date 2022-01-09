3 Turkish soldiers killed in explosion on Syrian border

Ankara, Jan 9 Three Turkish soldiers were killed when a bomb exploded on the country's border with Syria, the Defence Ministry in Ankara said.

The improvised explosive device planted by "terrorists" on the borde in Akcakale district, the Ministry said statement without providing more details.

The explosion occurred when a military vehicle was passing by Syria's northern border town Tal Abyad, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Tal Abyad town has been under control of Turkish forces and Turkey-backed rebels since Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring against a Syrian Kurdish group in October 2019.

The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019 and Operation Spring Shield in 2020 in northern Syria, in order to eliminate Syria's Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) along its border with the neighbouring country.

Turkey sees the YPG group as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

On Friday, the Defence Ministry said eight YPG members were killed in northern Syria when they "attempted to attack" Turkish forces at the Operation Peace Spring zone.

Turkish forces and the YPG members in the region often exchange fire on the Syrian border.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Ankara government for more than three decades, claiming more than 40,000 lives.

