30 passengers killed in road accident in Kenya

Nairobi, July 26 At least 30 passengers were killed and several others injured when their bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river along the highway in Tharaka Nithi, Kenya, local police said.

The bus, travelling from Meru town to the coastal city of Mombasa, plunged into the Nithi river, about 40 metres below along the Meru-Nairobi highway at around 6:40 p.m., Eastern Regional Police Commander Rono Bunei said on Monday.

Bunei said the bus must have developed brake failure because it was at a very high speed when the accident took place, Xinhua news agency reported.

The wreckage of the bus could be seen strewn on the hillside near the black spot.

Alex Mugambi, Tharaka Nithi County Rescue team manager, said the death toll may rise.

The accident is among a series of deadly crashes in the country. On July 8, more than 20 passengers were killed in an accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor