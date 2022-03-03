36.33 % voting till 1 pm in sixth phase of UP polls

New Delhi, March 3 Over 36 per cent voter turnout was registered till 1 p.m. in the ongoing sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Election Commission of India said on Thursday.

The Election Commission also said that 36.33 percent of voter turnout figure was an approximate trend as the data from some polling stations takes time to reach.

As per the EC data, Ambedkar Nagar has registered 40.36 per cent, Balia 36.27 per cent,A Balrampur 29.60 per cent, Basti 37.49 per cent, Deoria 35.02 per cent, Gorakhpur 36.57 per cent, Kushinagar 39.33 per cent, Maharajganj 35.39 per cent, Sant Kabir Nagar 34.33 per cent and Siddharthnagar recorded 36.51 per cent till 1 p.m.

The Ambedkar Nagar constituency has recorded the highest number of voter turnout (approximate trend) of 40.36 per cent till 1 p.m. while the constituency of Balrampur has recorded the lowest with 29.60 per cent so far.

The sixth phase of polling in 57 constituencies, spread over 10 districts, is underway.

Over 2.14 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the sixth phase where a total of 676 candidates are in the fray.

