3,740 Bangladeshi infiltrators staying in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, July 4 The Odisha government has identified 3,740 Bangladeshi infiltrators who are staying in the state, Minister of State (MoS) for Home, Tusharkanti Behera told Odisha Assembly on Monday.

The union home ministry has issued instructions to the state government at different times to identify the Bangladeshi infiltrators. The infiltrators are staying in Bargarh, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Bhubaneswar urban police districts, Behera said.

Of the 3,740 infiltrators, 1,711 foreign nationals were served deportation notice. However, only 21 Bangladeshi infiltrators have been deported, said the junior home minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor