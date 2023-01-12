4 Kenyans killed in roadside blast in border region

Nairobi, Jan 12 Four Kenyans were killed in a roadside explosion in Kenya's Garissa County near the border with Somalia, the police confirmed.

Northeastern Regional Police Commander George Seda said on Wednesday that the vehicle belonging to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Garissa-Bura road, killing all four occupants, Xinhua news agency reported.

The convoy of KeNHA engineers was allegedly attacked by al-Shabab who had placed an IED which exploded, destroying one vehicle, Seda said in a security report, adding that other vehicles turned back to the nearby camp which is under police protection.

Al-Shabab militants have been attacking places in northeastern Kenya, which borders Somalia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor